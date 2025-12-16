PHOTOs of Kiss FM presenter, CYD WAMBUI, and male co-host spark reactions - “I can’t date a career woman’’, says X user







Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - Photos of Kiss FM presenter, Cyd Wambui, appearing cozy with her male co-host in the studio have sparked widespread reactions on social media.

In the images circulating online, the two presenters are seen sharing light moments during their show, with Cyd at one point sitting on her co-host’s lap, a scene that quickly drew attention from netizens.

An X user ignited debate after commenting on the photos, writing:

“These are just some of the things that happen inside those 8-5 offices. Anyway, I’m not dating a career woman. Sitaki kuenda jela mimi.”

The comment triggered mixed reactions, with some users echoing his sentiments, claiming that workplace relationships are common.

See the photos and reactions.

