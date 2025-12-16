KAZI NI KAZI! Gen Z ‘mama mboga’ with a B.Com degree from KU opens up on her hustle - “I make Ksh 10,000 on a good day”







Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - Popular Gen Z vegetable vendor (mama mboga) Scholastica Meme has become a symbol of resilience and determination, proving that kazi ni kazi.

In an interview with comedian Oga Obinna on Monday, December 15th, 2025, the young trader opened up about her journey in the biashara ya mama mboga, revealing how her daily earnings have grown significantly over time.

Scholastica shared that when she first started, she would make about Ksh2,000 a day. With consistency, experience, and a loyal customer base, her income now ranges between Ksh5,000 and Ksh10,000 on a good day.

“When I started, I would make Ksh2,000, but right now I can say Ksh5,000 to 10,000 on a good day,” she said.

Despite holding a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Kenyatta University, Scholastica ventured into vending after struggling to secure a white-collar job.

She admitted feeling disappointed after graduation when internships and job applications failed to yield opportunities, though she remains hopeful of landing a career-related role.

Interestingly, her first dream was to study medicine, but low cluster points and failing biology redirected her path to commerce.

She scored 409 marks out of 500 in KCPE and later a B Plain in KCSE.

“I love business, but initially I wanted medicine. When that didn’t work, I chose accounts,” she explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST