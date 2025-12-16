Pastor KANYARI expresses concern over kids’ sudden change of behaviour after death of their mother, gospel singer BETTY BAYO







Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - Pastor Victor Kanyari has opened up about the challenges he is facing with his children following the death of their mother, gospel singer Betty Bayo.

Speaking during a Sunday service at Salvation Healing Ministries, the preacher revealed that Sky and Danivictor (Danny) have shown a sudden change in behaviour since Betty’s passing on November 10th, 2025, while undergoing treatment for acute myeloid leukaemia.

Kanyari told congregants that the children had become “wakali kiasi” (somewhat aggressive) and were questioning him more than before.

“Since their mother died, they have become somewhat aggressive. I don’t even know whether they are being taught wrongly or what… they are questioning me so much,” he said.

His remarks come amid public debate over the children’s future.

Since Betty’s death, Sky and Danny have remained under the care of their stepfather, Hiram Gitau alias Tash, who had been raising them alongside Betty.

The issue intensified after Betty’s mother publicly urged Kanyari to take responsibility, voicing concern about the children staying with Tash.

During the sermon, Kanyari confirmed that he is ready to assume full responsibility, explaining that his restraint was deliberate out of respect for Tash’s role.

“There is the father who sired them and the one who raised them. We are two fathers. I did not want war,” he noted.

Kanyari disclosed that he has secured a Ksh 91 million residence in Runda, where the children will live together with Betty’s sister.

The Kenyan DAILY POST