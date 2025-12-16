Padre MICHAEL WATENGA, the priest taking sermons to nightclubs reveals why broken souls feel safer in clubs than churches







Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - Anglican priest, Padre Michael Watenga, fondly known as Padre wa Wote, has captured attention with his unconventional ministry - preaching in nightclubs.

The Diocese of Kitale cleric believes that many broken and struggling souls feel safer opening up in clubs than in churches, and he is determined to meet them where they are.

In a candid post shared on his social media on Monday, December 16th, 2025, Watenga explained that his mission is not about judgment but about saving even one soul through love, listening and prayer.

“I listen more than judge, I love, not hate. We have addicts in clubs, others are just having fun, and others are searching for peace.”

“Many are rejected by family or society, yet they find freedom in clubs,” he wrote.

Watenga criticized what he described as growing judgment within some churches, saying believers have created invisible classes of the rich and poor.

Gossip, envy, and harsh attitudes, he noted, have pushed many hurting people away.

“Kwa kanisa iko usoro mob… judging each other… iko classes of rich and poor… iko udaku hatari na wivu.”

“In clubs, souls are free style. I go in for 10 minutes and preach,” he added.

He recalled a recent encounter in Nairobi where a young waiter followed him outside a club asking for prayers.

The waiter shared his struggles, and Watenga prayed with him on the spot, showing that compassion can flourish in unexpected places.

The priest has now announced plans to expand his mission beyond Kenya, starting with Tanzania and Uganda.

He appealed for invitations and support from well-wishers to help him reach more people who feel forgotten or judged.

“Officially expanding my mission to East African countries… I need support to touch more souls,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST