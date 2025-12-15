More VIDEOS! Eco Block Solutions CEO, KELVIN MUREITHI, claims he was conned Ksh 15 Million as motorists confront him over drunk driving on major highway - Is he depressed?







Monday, December 15, 2025 - Motorists were forced to intervene after Kelvin Mureithi, the Chief Executive Officer of Eco Block Solutions, nearly caused a serious accident along a major highway while driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to witnesses, Mureithi’s Volkswagen rammed into another vehicle, prompting the occupants to give chase as he attempted to flee the scene.

When they eventually caught up with him, they discovered that he was heavily intoxicated.





During the confrontation, the businessman told those at the scene that he was under immense stress after being conned out of Ksh 15 million in a business deal, raising questions about his mental state at the time of the incident.

Police were later called to the scene and towed the vehicle away.

See more videos.

Eco Block Solutions CEO, KELVIN MUREITHI pic.twitter.com/g2vjqPG11Y — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST