More VIDEOS! Eco Block Solutions CEO, KELVIN MUREITHI, claims he was conned Ksh 15 Million as motorists confront him over drunk driving on major highway - Is he depressed?

Monday, December 15, 2025 - Motorists were forced to intervene after Kelvin Mureithi, the Chief Executive Officer of Eco Block Solutions, nearly caused a serious accident along a major highway while driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to witnesses, Mureithi’s Volkswagen rammed into
another vehicle, prompting the occupants to give chase as he attempted to flee
the scene.
When they eventually caught up with him, they discovered that he was heavily intoxicated.
During the confrontation, the businessman told those at the
scene that he was under immense stress after being conned
out of Ksh 15 million in a business deal, raising questions
about his mental state at the time of the incident.
Police were later called to the scene and towed the vehicle
away.
Eco Block Solutions CEO, KELVIN MUREITHI pic.twitter.com/g2vjqPG11Y— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 15, 2025
