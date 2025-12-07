LADY shares her chaotic dating life in 2025 in viral post - “I started the year in a serious relationship but.…”







Sunday, December 07, 2025 - A lady has sent social media into a frenzy after openly sharing her whirlwind dating experiences of 2025.

Elizabeth Adewale revealed that she “started the year in a serious relationship with one man,” only to “end it in a serious relationship with another man.”

Breaking down her dating journey, she confessed that the first relationship lasted three months, followed by a one-month rebound she admitted was her fault.

After a brief two-month break, another three-month romance followed.

Her current relationship, which began in October, now wraps up her dramatic year in the dating scene.





The Kenyan DAILY POST