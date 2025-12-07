"I found him unconscious, bleeding heavily," - Eyewitness recounts how MP died just outside his Karen home after his SUV rammed into a tree (PHOTOs)







Sunday, December 07, 2025 - Nominated MP, Denar Hamisi Joseph, tragically lost his life in a grisly crash outside his Karen residence on Saturday morning, December 6th.

According to eyewitness accounts, the legislator was driving alone in his white SUV when the vehicle lost control, veered off the road into a ditch, and rammed onto a tree.

The impact left the car’s front section extensively damaged.

Eyewitness Mathew Owire recounted that Hamisi succumbed instantly, sustaining severe head injuries and heavy bleeding.

Together with other onlookers, he helped retrieve the body from the wreckage before police arrived to secure the scene.

“I found him unconscious, bleeding heavily, and unable to respond. His head was trapped against the door, which wouldn’t open.”

“By the time police arrived, we had already taken the body out, and officers then took charge,” Owire said.

The wrecked vehicle was later towed to the police station.

News of Hamisi’s demise was formally announced by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who confirmed the legislator passed away shortly after 7 am.

Hamisi hailed from Mombasa County and joined Parliament under the former Amani National Congress (ANC) party, then led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

In his tribute, Wetang’ula described Hamisi as a dedicated and hardworking representative who consistently placed the interests of citizens first.

“He will be fondly remembered for humility and steadfast commitment to service.”

“His passing is a great loss not only to the House but also to the nation at large,” he said, extending condolences to the bereaved family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST