Kenyan LADY shares a troubling experience with a man she recently started dating, netizens tell her to run before it’s late! (LOOK)







Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has ignited debate online after sharing a troubling experience with a man she recently started seeing.

In a post on X, the woman revealed that the man warned her that he will “soak her clothes with water” if she tried to leave when she visited him.

She revealed that the guy seemed serious with the threats forcing her to extend her stay in his house.

“I recently started seeing someone. This guy told me ataweka nguo zangu kwa maji because he doesn't want me to leave.”

“He said it twice and he was serious ikabidi nimeitikia to leave a day later. This is a red flag sindio?? Ama I'm overthinking....”

The post elicited a flurry of reactions with netizens urging her to run, calling it a major red flag and a sign of controlling and potentially abusive behaviour.

The Kenyan DAILY POST