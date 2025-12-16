Man exposed for defrauding different women over Ksh 15 million - 5 ladies are currently pregnant for him! Lures them with hired luxury cars and fake lifestyle







Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - A man described by victims as a smooth-talking fraudster has been exposed for conning female teachers out of more than Ksh 15 million, using fake identities, hired luxury cars, and an elaborate web of deception.

According to multiple complainants, at least 15 teachers from different counties have reported similar cases to various police stations, accusing the suspect of emotional, and financial exploitation.

Disturbingly, five of the women are reportedly pregnant, allegedly as a result of relationships with the same man.

Victims claim the suspect operates with the help of a network that allegedly includes a rogue TSC officer, a car hire operator, and a corrupt police officer who tips him off whenever an arrest is imminent.

The alleged TSC insider is said to provide confidential details about teachers, including their marital status, age, schools of work, and locations.

Armed with this information, the man allegedly visits teachers at their workplaces, posing as a wealthy professional working with international organisations such as UNHCR.

Victims say he presents himself as a loving partner, surprising them with gifts, taking them out for lunches and shopping sprees, and gradually gaining their trust.

Several women allege that he invites them to a five-bedroom Airbnb apartment in Ruaka, which he falsely claims is his own residence.

The apartment, reportedly rented at Ksh 180,000 per month, is allegedly used to reinforce his image of wealth and stability.

According to the complaints, the suspect proposes marriage using a fake gold ring, after which he allegedly convinces the women to take large loans from teachers’ SACCOs, promising to repay or invest the money together.

Soon after receiving the funds, he reportedly disappears, claiming he has been sent on “special duties.”

Victims further allege that the man uses hired luxury vehicles, including Prados, V8s, and Jaguars, to maintain his image.

He is also accused of using fake identification documents from different counties, including Meru, Kirinyaga, and Kisii, as well as counterfeit badges linked to international organisations.

Some women have alleged that the suspect uses drugs or charms to confuse or manipulate his victims.

One woman is reportedly admitted to hospital after allegedly giving the suspect Ksh 1 million in cash, money she had borrowed under the belief that he was her future husband.

The victims reached out to private investigator Jane Mugoh seeking help after being defrauded.

