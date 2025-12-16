Local deejay mourns the two brothers shot dead along Moi Avenue after robbing a Sacco manager of Ksh 300,000 - “They always supported my shows”







Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - Local deejay, Katta, has shared an emotional tribute following the killing of two brothers who were shot dead by police along Moi Avenue in Nairobi’s CBD after robbing a Sacco Manager of Ksh 300,000.

In a heartfelt post, the deejay revealed that the two, identified as Warner and OJ, were people he grew up with in Huruma Flats, describing their deaths as deeply painful and personal.

“Today my heart is heavy. Warner and OJ ni wasee tulikulia nao mtaa, kutoka Huruma Flats,” he wrote, noting that he will not judge the path they later took in life but would instead remember the bond they shared growing up.

Katta recalled moments of laughter, conversations, and the support the two brothers gave him during his early days in the entertainment industry, saying they often attended and supported his shows.

The deejay also expressed deep sympathy for the family, particularly their mother, describing the loss of two sons from the same household as an unbearable pain.

He prayed for strength, comfort, and peace for the grieving family during what he termed a dark moment.

He concluded his message with an appeal to young people in the community, warning that crime ultimately leads to destruction.

“To my youths mtaani, just know that crime does not pay. Your life has value. Your future has meaning. We must choose peace, unity, and better ways of living,” he stated.

