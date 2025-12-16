‘’I have called you 5 times and my calls haven’t been answered. Umenimaliza kabisa’’- LADY mourns JIRONGO’s sudden demise







Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - Tributes continue to pour in following the sudden death of former Lugari MP and businessman Cyrus Jirongo, with Lorna Simatwa sharing an emotional message that has touched many online.

In a deeply personal post, Lorna expressed disbelief, revealing that she tried calling Jirongo several times without success, something she says had never happened before.

“For the first time since I knew you, I have called you five times and my calls have not been answered. For the first time, my WhatsApp message has stayed unread for almost an hour,” she wrote.

Still struggling to come to terms with the loss, Lorna questioned whether the tragic news she had received earlier that morning was indeed true.

“So the first call I woke up to today telling me that you are no more is true?” she asked, her words reflecting shock and denial.

Describing Jirongo as not just a political leader but a close friend and mentor, Lorna revealed that his death has left her confused and uncertain about the future.

She lamented about unfinished plans, political strategies, and commitments they had made together.

“Where do I even start, mhesh? Hapa Busia mimi nitaambia watu nini jameni? What happens to the plans we had about our party? What happens to my political alignment now? The deals we had struck?” she posed.

Lorna went on to say that Jirongo had promised to support her throughout her political journey - a pledge she clearly held dear.

“You promised to support me throughout my political journey, didn’t you? Or am I just having a nightmare that I will wake up from?” she wrote.

In her closing remarks, she addressed him directly, calling him her party leader and friend, and expressing the depth of her pain.

“Hon. Cyrus Jirongo, my party leader and friend, hii umenimaliza kabisa. Naanzia wapi mimi?” she concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST