He was in the company of a LADY barely one hour before he met his death - New details emerge on CYRUS JIRONGO’s last moments

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - New details have emerged shedding light on the final hours of the late businessman and former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo, tracing his movements before the fatal road crash.
According to reports, Jirongo left Karen at
around 11.00 pm in the company of a female friend and drove
towards Naivasha.
At approximately 1.30 am, he stopped near a hotel along
the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway, where he dropped off the woman after a brief
conversation.
He then continued the journey alone.
While on his way back, Jirongo is said to have briefly
pulled over by the roadside to answer a call of nature before resuming his
drive.
At around 2.15 am, he entered Eagol Petrol Station,
where he reportedly drove around the forecourt without refuelling.
Moments later, he rejoined the highway but mistakenly
entered the wrong lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a Climax
bus.
The crash claimed his life instantly, abruptly ending the
life of one of Kenya’s most controversial political figures.
