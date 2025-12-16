He was in the company of a LADY barely one hour before he met his death - New details emerge on CYRUS JIRONGO’s last moments







Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - New details have emerged shedding light on the final hours of the late businessman and former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo, tracing his movements before the fatal road crash.

According to reports, Jirongo left Karen at around 11.00 pm in the company of a female friend and drove towards Naivasha.

At approximately 1.30 am, he stopped near a hotel along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway, where he dropped off the woman after a brief conversation.

He then continued the journey alone.

While on his way back, Jirongo is said to have briefly pulled over by the roadside to answer a call of nature before resuming his drive.

At around 2.15 am, he entered Eagol Petrol Station, where he reportedly drove around the forecourt without refuelling.

Moments later, he rejoined the highway but mistakenly entered the wrong lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a Climax bus.

The crash claimed his life instantly, abruptly ending the life of one of Kenya’s most controversial political figures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST