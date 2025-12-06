Dr. OFWENEKE issues warning to KANYARI and BETTY BAYO's family over SKY VICTOR's well-being - "This might not end well"







Saturday, December 06, 2025 - Comedian and podcaster, Dr. Ofweneke, has urged Prophet Kanyari and the family of the late Betty Bayo to protect young Sky Victor from social media exposure, warning that unchecked publicity could harm her grieving process and future well-being.

In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, Ofweneke admitted that he rarely comments on personal matters online, preferring to focus on his work.

But this issue, he said, weighed heavily on his heart.

“First of all, Sky Kanyari’s phone needs to be taken away. And number two, Sky should be kept off social media for a while,” he insisted.

The podcaster emphasized that Sky is still very young and has just endured the devastating loss of her mother.

He stressed that grieving is a delicate process that should happen privately, away from the pressures of public scrutiny.

“For heaven’s sake, she must be allowed to grieve like any other normal person,” Ofweneke said, warning that ignoring this could lead to long-term trauma.

He also expressed concern that Sky has been thrust into a public role, portraying the family as calm and composed while navigating relationships with both her fathers, Tash and Prophet Kanyari.

Ofweneke described this as “too much baggage for a young girl,” noting that her bubbly and outspoken nature reflects her father’s character but should not be exploited at such a tender age.

“As a father, I say it’s not the time to release Sky to the world yet,” he added.

Ofweneke concluded by reminding the family that Sky has a bright future, but early overexposure could subject her to intense scrutiny.

“Protect the star, otherwise it will not end up well,” he cautioned.

