DRAMA as depressed truck driver lies down in the middle of the Nairobi - Mombasa Highway, saying he wants to die (PHOTO)







Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Motorists along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway were left shocked after a Ugandan trailer driver abruptly parked his truck by the roadside near Salama and walked to the centre of the busy highway, expressing a desire to be run over by oncoming vehicles.

Witnesses say the driver appeared calm and sober, showing no signs of intoxication.

He reportedly refused to explain his reasons, only insisting that he wanted a truck to hit him.

Alarmed motorists and passers-by quickly intervened and pulled him off the road before tragedy could occur.

The cause of the incident remains unclear, though many suspect extreme stress, either work-related or personal, may have pushed him to a breaking point.

Long-distance drivers are known to endure gruelling schedules, harsh working conditions, and prolonged isolation, all of which can take a toll on one’s mental health.

