Speaker MOSES WETANG’ULA announces death of Kenya Kwanza MP.







Saturday, December 06, 2025 - Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s nominated Member of Parliament, Denar Joseph Hamisi, has passed away at the age of 56.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, announced the news on Saturday morning, describing the death as a profound loss to the House and the nation.

“It is with profound sorrow that I hereby notify the House and the entire Parliamentary fraternity of the untimely demise of Nominated Member, the late Hon Denar Joseph Hamisi, MP, who passed on today, Saturday, December 6, 2025, at about 7am,” Wetang’ula said.

He extended condolences to Hamisi’s family, friends, and colleagues, praising his humility and dedication to public service.

Hamisi was nominated to Parliament under the Amani National Congress (ANC) party following the 2022 General Election.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, the former ANC leader, mourned him as a principled and dependable leader whose integrity and loyalty earned admiration across political divides.

In Parliament, Hamisi served on the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture and the Select Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, where he was commended for diligence and commitment.

Born in 1969 in Kinango, Kwale County, Hamisi pursued education at Mombasa Baptist High School before advancing to United States International University (USIU), where he earned degrees in Tourism Management and International Business Administration.

He later obtained a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi.

His career spanned both public and private sectors, including roles at the Coast Development Authority, Kenya Airports Authority, and Kenya National Accreditation Services.

Speaker Wetang’ula has appointed a team led by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya to coordinate funeral arrangements with the family.







