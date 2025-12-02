Detectives arrest 3 suspects behind the murder of Embu college student, whose lifeless body was found in a thicket and some parts missing (PHOTO)







Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - Detectives in Kirinyaga East have arrested three men behind the brutal murder of Jackline Waruguru Kathuri, whose lifeless body was found on 22nd November 2025 in Ninga-ini village, Kirinyaga East Sub-County.

The discovery followed a distress call made to Kiamutugu Police Station about a lifeless body lying in the area.

Responding quickly, officers discovered the body had severe burn wounds, a missing right upper arm and breast, and visible head injuries.

The body was later taken to Kerugoya County Referral Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Determined to hold the culprits accountable, detectives quickly launched a manhunt.

Through forensic leads, they arrested the main suspect, Collins Muchira Ngege.

Upon interrogation, Ngege guided officers to his accomplices, John Brian Kimotho Kamau and Stephen Muchiri Karani, who were also arrested.

Preliminary findings show that the deceased left home on 16th November 2025 and never returned.

She was brutally attacked and dragged to a nearby thicket where she was left for dead.

The three suspects are now in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST