Be Vigilant!! Motorists warned after thugs set traps on Thika Road at night- A motorist narrates how he narrowly escaped an attack







Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - A motorist has issued a warning to the public after narrowly escaping an attempted robbery on the Kasarani-Githurai stretch.

According to the victim, the incident happened at around 2 a.m. while he was driving home.

He was on the fast lane when his vehicle hit a large stone placed deliberately on the road.

Fortunately, the tyre did not deflate immediately, allowing him to drive a short distance and park safely.

As he stepped out to assess the damage, he noticed several men approaching.

Sensing danger, he got back into the car, locked the doors, and drove off on a flat tyre.

One of the men reportedly attempted to open the rear door, but it was already locked.

A short distance away, he noticed another car parked nearby but did not think much of it at the time.

This morning, he learnt that the owner of the other vehicle had not been as lucky.

The second driver hit the same traps, causing his car to deflate, deploying airbags, shattering the windscreen, and damaging the sump guard, leading to an oil leak.

When he stepped out to inspect the damage, the thugs attacked him, robbed him of all his belongings, and left him with multiple bruises.

With the holiday season approaching, historically a time when crime spikes, motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution, especially at night.





