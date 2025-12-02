Comedian ERIC OMONDI opens up on early career struggles and being auctioned after making a bold move that flopped







Tuesday, December 02, 2025 - Stand‑up comedian turned activist, Eric Omondi, has revealed the tough journey that followed his rise to fame on the Churchill Show, sharing how career struggles eventually led to his belongings being auctioned.

Speaking on the Mic Cheque podcast, Omondi recalled feeling stuck after the first season of the show.

“Season one ilikuwa pekeyangu, alafu season two kina Fred Omondi, Teacher Wanjiku na Owago Onyiro wakajoin, nikafeel nimehit ceiling, alafu watu wakaanza kuni compare na wengine,” he said.

“Alafu kukakuwa na a lot of Eric Omondi wa Churchill, na mimi nilitaka kukuwa tu Eric Omondi.”

Determined to grow beyond the Churchill brand, he approached the host about leaving and later launched Eric Omondi Untamed.

But when Churchill took a break, Omondi suddenly found himself without a platform.

KTN offered him a show modeled after Churchill Show, but the rushed production quickly collapsed.

“Hawayuni happened when Churchill went on a break… KTN wakanicall wakanipea show na pesa na format ikuwe tu kama ya Churchill show,” he revealed.

“It was on air for two episodes, and it was the worst… the jokes were very funny, but the sound was bad.”

The failure hit his brand hard. Work dried up, and Omondi eventually faced financial ruin.

“Brand yangu ikaenda chini mbaka nilikuwa auctioned… walikuja na pickup ya white wakaanza kubeba fridge,” he recalled.

Forced to move in with his cousin, Omondi survived on just one major brand deal in two years.

However, he insists the hardship shaped him.

“I learnt my lesson… the best thing that ever happened to me is Hawayu. I needed to make that mistake,” he reflected.

