SHOCKER! KIKUYU man killed his wife and took his own life days after asking for exorbitant sums during his daughter’s dowry ceremony - Details emerge







Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - Disturbing details have emerged from a tragic case in which a Kikuyu man killed his wife and subsequently took his own life, just days after receiving his daughter’s dowry.

According to reports, the man had demanded exorbitant sums during the dowry ceremony, an act considered contrary to Kikuyu traditions.

Some community members have linked the tragedy to the alleged breach of cultural norms, with a few suggesting it may have been a curse.

