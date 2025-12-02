Why American YouTuber who moved to Kenya has vowed never to return to the U.S - “I fell in love within the first few hours”







Tuesday, December 02, 2025 - American digital nomad and YouTuber, Austin Holloman, has vowed never to return to the U.S after settling in Nairobi, Kenya, a city he now calls home.

Having traveled to more than 50 countries, Holloman says Kenya offered him something he didn’t know he was searching for, freedom, community and peace.

“I was running away from the U.S. because of the social life aspect,” he explained.

“Yes, there’s the high cost of living, yes, there’s GMO, yes, there’s racism, and yes, it’s a violent state, everything played a factor.”

In America, Holloman found it difficult to organize simple gatherings with friends.

In Nairobi, however, spontaneous meet‑ups and warm social circles quickly became his norm.

Within hours of arriving to shoot travel content, he felt a spiritual shift.

“God told me that any doubts I had about Kenya were irrelevant. I fell in love within the first few hours,” he shared.

Today, Holloman resides in Kileleshwa, one of Nairobi’s leafy neighborhoods, paying KSsh 97,000 monthly for a modern apartment that would cost over KSh 517,000 in Dallas.

His monthly budget ranges between Ksh 155,000 and KSh 645,000 depending on lifestyle and travel, yet he insists Nairobi offers financial peace he never had in the U.S.

Goods and services, he estimates, are four times cheaper.

Beyond affordability, Holloman treasures the emotional ease, safety, comfort, and belonging.

“I came here to rebuild my life,” he said simply.

“And now, I’m not going back.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST