‘You Changed Me from Boy to Man’ - BAHATI gushes over wife DIANA as baby mama, YVETTE OBURA, announces engagement







Thursday, November 06, 2025 - Controversial Kenyan musician Kevin Bahati Kioko has penned an emotional birthday message to his wife, Diana Marua, publicly crediting her for transforming his life.

In a heartfelt social media post, Bahati acknowledged the public perception that he changed after meeting Diana.

“They say Bahati changed since he met Diana… yes, you changed me! From a boy to a man, from loneliness to love, from just living to a life full of purpose,” he wrote.

Bahati went on to describe Diana as the force behind his evolution - from stage name to husband, from Kioko to father, celebrating the family they’ve built together.

He concluded the tribute with a prayer for peace and divine protection over her life.

“Babe, My Love, Darling, Mi Amor, My Heart… You represent all the Sweet Words I know.”

“As You Celebrate this Great Day, May God Bless You with His Peace that Surpasses all Human Understanding and May HE hide you under the Shadow of the ALMIGHTY!”

The romantic post coincided with a major milestone for Bahati’s ex and baby mama, Yvette Obura, who announced her engagement to a new partner.

Yvette, mother to Bahati’s first daughter, Mueni, shared dreamy proposal photos featuring rose petals, a picnic setup, and glowing “Marry Me” signage.

“I said yes to the man who made me believe in love again,” she wrote.

“I’m letting go of past pain and failed relationships. The right one God brought my way.”

The timing of both declarations sparked a buzz online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST