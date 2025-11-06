Kenyan content creator, AZZIAD NASENYA, moves to court to stop Sacco from auctioning her Ksh 20M Kileleshwa Apartment

Thursday, November 06, 2025 - Kenyan content creator and influencer, Azziad Nasenya, has filed a legal suit at the Commercial Court in Nairobi to block the auction of her Ksh20 million apartment in Kileleshwa.
The popular TikToker claims the Sacco behind the financing
agreement is attempting to unlawfully dispose of her property, despite her
having cleared outstanding loan arrears.
According to court documents, Azziad secured the apartment
through a loan of Ksh20.3 million granted in April 2024.
The property was charged to the Sacco in June and
transferred to her name.
She began repaying the loan but fell into arrears due to
economic hardship, with the balance reaching Ksh1.5 million by September 2025.
"However,
like most Kenyans, the Plaintiff fell into arrears in repaying the loan due to
the current economic hardships, with the arrears amounting to Ksh1,510,035 as
of September 2025," part of the statement read.
Azziad alleges that on September 19th, the Sacco
deducted Ksh2.45 million from her savings, fully clearing the arrears.
However, just days later, auctioneers listed the apartment
for sale over an alleged outstanding amount of Ksh21.88 million.
She argues that the Sacco’s move violates the terms of their
agreement, which stated the loan could not be recalled prematurely.
Azziad says she was blindsided by the auction notice and is
now fighting to retain ownership of her home.
