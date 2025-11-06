Kenyan content creator, AZZIAD NASENYA, moves to court to stop Sacco from auctioning her Ksh 20M Kileleshwa Apartment







Thursday, November 06, 2025 - Kenyan content creator and influencer, Azziad Nasenya, has filed a legal suit at the Commercial Court in Nairobi to block the auction of her Ksh20 million apartment in Kileleshwa.

The popular TikToker claims the Sacco behind the financing agreement is attempting to unlawfully dispose of her property, despite her having cleared outstanding loan arrears.

According to court documents, Azziad secured the apartment through a loan of Ksh20.3 million granted in April 2024.

The property was charged to the Sacco in June and transferred to her name.

She began repaying the loan but fell into arrears due to economic hardship, with the balance reaching Ksh1.5 million by September 2025.

"However, like most Kenyans, the Plaintiff fell into arrears in repaying the loan due to the current economic hardships, with the arrears amounting to Ksh1,510,035 as of September 2025," part of the statement read.

Azziad alleges that on September 19th, the Sacco deducted Ksh2.45 million from her savings, fully clearing the arrears.

However, just days later, auctioneers listed the apartment for sale over an alleged outstanding amount of Ksh21.88 million.

She argues that the Sacco’s move violates the terms of their agreement, which stated the loan could not be recalled prematurely.

Azziad says she was blindsided by the auction notice and is now fighting to retain ownership of her home.

