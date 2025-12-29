Embarrassing Turnout! Nairobi singles event flooded by women as men stay away - Only 1 man for 10 ladies (VIDEO)







Monday, December 29, 2025 - A much-anticipated singles event in Nairobi has sparked mixed reactions online after an embarrassing turnout left dozens of women disappointed when men failed to show up, with the gender ratio reportedly standing at one man for every ten women.

The social meetup, which had been widely advertised as a networking and dating experience for single professionals, attracted a large number of female attendees.

However, to the shock of many, only a handful of men were present at the venue.

A video from the event shows smartly dressed ladies streaming into the venue with high expectations, hoping to meet potential partners.

But the mood quickly changed as it became clear that men had largely snubbed the occasion, leaving many women frustrated and embarrassed.

Most of the ladies eventually left the venue disappointed after waiting in vain for male participants who never showed up.

