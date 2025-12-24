“He comes from a wealthy family and his father was a prominent businessman”! Details emerge about Com 21 CEO, MWANGI GITHUA, who is believed to have taken his own life







Wednesday, December 24, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged about the life and background of Com 21 co-founder, Mwangi Githua, who is reported to have died after falling from the 14th floor of Alba Apartments in Kilimani.

In a post shared on X, commentator Francis Gaitho expressed shock at the news, noting that initial police reports have classified the incident as a suspected suicide.

He, however, remarked that many Kenyans remain skeptical of police narratives.

Gaitho described Com 21 as one of the notable success stories of Kenya’s telecom expansion during the Kibaki era, saying the company secured lucrative Safaricom distributorship deals.

He further highlighted Githua’s family background, recalling that his late father, Peter Githua, a prominent businessman, Kenya Golf Union official, and operator of the Bia Bora KBL distributorship in Ngara, died in a road accident on Kiambu Road in 2005.

Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding Githua’s death are ongoing.





