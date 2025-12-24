REVEALED! Dr. ZIPPY OKOTH had an appetite for Ben 10s when she was a lecturer at KU! Her lastborn child was fathered by her student, ABU MELITA







Wednesday, December 24, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged about the private life of renowned filmmaker and university lecturer, Dr. Zippy Okoth, after she described Kenyan men as "cowards" for hesitating to take formal steps in relationships, particularly visiting her father to pay dowry.

According to sources, Zippy’s rogue behaviours and appetite for Ben 10s were well known when she was a lecturer at Kenyatta University.

She used to have romantic affairs with her male students.

Word has it that her lastborn child was fathered by one of her students identified as Abu Melita (pictured below).

Dr. Zippy, 42, came into the limelight after she fell in love with 30-year-old avid traveler Webston Kimani.

Their affair was widely discussed because of their age gap until recently when they broke up.

She dumped Webston after he failed to make steps to formalize their affair.

The Kenyan DAILY POST