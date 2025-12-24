Was this cheeky guy taking advantage of a LADY in a public pool by pretending to offer her swimming lessons? Her reaction speaks volumes! (WATCH)







Wednesday, December 24, 2025 - A viral video of a man offering a woman swimming ‘lessons’ at a public pool has caused a buzz on social media.

In the clip, the man is seen attempting to teach the woman how to float, but his overly hands-on approach has left many uncomfortable.

At one point, the lady appeared uneasy and despite expressing her discomfort - the guy persisted.

Eventually, she is seen pushing away and getting out of the pool while visibly angry.

The video has sparked outrage, with many netizens accusing the man of using the swimming lesson as an excuse to get inappropriately handsy.

Several women have since come forward, claiming this is a common experience in public pools and beaches, where some men pose as “helpful instructors” only to cross boundaries.

Watch the video>>> below