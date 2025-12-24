Was this cheeky guy taking advantage of a LADY in a public pool by pretending to offer her swimming lessons? Her reaction speaks volumes! (WATCH)

Wednesday, December 24, 2025 - A viral video of a man
offering a woman swimming ‘lessons’ at a public pool has caused a buzz on
social media.
In the clip, the man is seen attempting to
teach the woman how to float, but his overly hands-on approach has left many
uncomfortable.
At one point, the lady appeared uneasy and despite
expressing her discomfort - the guy persisted.
Eventually, she is seen pushing away and
getting out of the pool while visibly angry.
The video has sparked outrage, with many
netizens accusing the man of using the swimming lesson as an excuse to get
inappropriately handsy.
Several women have since come forward,
claiming this is a common experience in public pools and beaches, where some
men pose as “helpful instructors” only to cross boundaries.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Swimming lessons????? pic.twitter.com/urPPItqorp— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 25, 2025
0 Comments