Aerial view of Belgut MP NELSON KOECH’s new palatial residence at Chemalul - He bagged a Ksh 1.2 billion contract to repair sections of Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way





Thursday, December 25, 2025 - An aerial view of Belgut MP, Nelson Koech’s new palatial residence in Chemalul has emerged online, sparking debate among Kenyans over his growing wealth.

The multimillion home, still under construction, sits on an expansive piece of land and is so large that it could easily be mistaken for a hospital or a school.

Koech is among a group of individuals benefiting from lucrative Government tenders.

A company linked to him secured a Ksh 1.2 billion contract to repair sections of Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way, thanks to his close association with President William Ruto.

See a photo of his residence below.

