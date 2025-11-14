Woman causes drama at Kenyatta National Hospital after staff refuse to release her mother’s body - She claims the death was due to medical negligence (VIDEO)







Friday, November 14, 2025 - A dramatic incident unfolded at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after a distraught woman confronted staff members, accusing them of refusing to hand over her mother’s body.

In a video shared on TikTok, the grieving woman claimed that her mother died due to medical negligence and alleged that even after her death, the hospital staff continued to frustrate the family by declining to release the body.

According to her, her mother was covered under the Social Health Authority (SHA) medical scheme, but hospital staff allegedly insisted that the cover was not working, despite President William Ruto assuring Kenyans that the new health system was functioning smoothly.

In the video, the woman is seen openly lecturing staff members on duty and threatening to expose them to the media.

One staff member attempts to walk away from the camera, but the woman chases after her as the confrontation intensifies.

Other staff members try to calm her down, but their efforts appear unsuccessful.

Following her outcry, several Kenyans took to social media to share similar experiences, claiming that they had encountered challenges at the facility.

‘Wanasumbuanga sana, nikama wanakulanga mwili huko Kenyatta… I really suffered when my brother died there, nilizungushwa,’ one user wrote.

Watch the video.

A Kenyan lady confronts a medical practitioner at Kenyatta National Hospital! pic.twitter.com/z5NlpYxiDz — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 14, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST