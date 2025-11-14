Woman causes drama at Kenyatta National Hospital after staff refuse to release her mother’s body - She claims the death was due to medical negligence (VIDEO)

Friday, November 14, 2025 - A dramatic incident
unfolded at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after a distraught woman
confronted staff members, accusing them of refusing to hand over her mother’s
body.
In a video shared on TikTok, the grieving woman claimed that
her mother died due to medical negligence and alleged that even after her
death, the hospital staff continued to frustrate the family by declining to
release the body.
According to her, her mother was covered under the Social
Health Authority (SHA) medical scheme, but hospital staff allegedly insisted
that the cover was not working, despite President William Ruto assuring Kenyans
that the new health system was functioning smoothly.
In the video, the woman is seen openly lecturing staff
members on duty and threatening to expose them to the media.
One staff member attempts to walk away from the camera, but
the woman chases after her as the confrontation intensifies.
Other staff members try to calm her down, but their efforts
appear unsuccessful.
Following her outcry, several Kenyans took to social media
to share similar experiences, claiming that they had encountered challenges at
the facility.
‘Wanasumbuanga sana, nikama wanakulanga mwili huko
Kenyatta… I really suffered when my brother died there, nilizungushwa,’ one
user wrote.
Watch the video.
A Kenyan lady confronts a medical practitioner at Kenyatta National Hospital! pic.twitter.com/z5NlpYxiDz— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 14, 2025
