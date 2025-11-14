“Kupigia Rais Makofi Ni Elfu Moja” - VIDEO of a crowd being ferried in a bus during RUTO’s visit to the Ukambani region sparks reactions



Friday, November 14, 2025 - President William Ruto’s visit to the Ukambani region has sparked intense debate after a video surfaced online showing locals being mobilized and paid to attend his roadside rallies.

The footage, widely circulated on social media, shows several residents boarding a school bus, with online commentators claiming that each individual was handed Ksh 1,000 to go cheer the President.

In the video, one man is heard saying, “Kupigia rais makofi ni elfu moja,” a statement that has ignited discussions on whether the crowds witnessed during Ruto’s roadside addresses were organic or mobilized.

The video comes at a time when Ruto’s popularity is dwindling across the country due to unfulfilled campaign promises and growing dissatisfaction on key economic issues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments