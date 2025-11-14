Boda Boda riders stone a motorist’s expensive vehicle and almost lynch him after an accident amid claims he was drunk (VIDEO)







Friday, November 14, 2025 - A violent confrontation ensued after a group of boda boda riders descended on a motorist and vandalized his high-end vehicle following a road accident.

According to reports circulating online, the motorist was allegedly driving under the influence when he caused the crash.

In the video, the visibly agitated riders are seen hurling stones at the vehicle, forcing the motorist to flee in panic.

However, they caught up with him a short distance away and continued their assault as a traffic police officer attempted to intervene and shield him.

The incident adds to growing concern over increasing cases of boda boda riders taking the law into their own hands, often resulting in mob justice.

Boda Boda menace

