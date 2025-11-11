Who is doing this to the South African couple in viral church video - Did the guy pay her before mechi? (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - A viral clip showing a woman dressed in a blue-and-white church uniform and a man getting frisky behind church premises has ignited a storm of reactions online.

While many netizens expressed shock and disbelief, others turned the moment into meme gold.

Creative users have used AI tools to remix the couple’s likeness into humorous content, including a parody video where the man “makes it rain” cash as the woman dances playfully.

The clip was captioned: “The love of money is the root of all evil,” hinting at possible financial motives behind the scandal.

From outrage to laughter, the video continues to dominate social media feeds, proving once again that the internet never misses a beat.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST