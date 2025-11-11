VIDEOs! How SONKO’s friend, SAM NJONJO, baits desperate LADIES with fake flashy online flex before ‘hitting it’ and vanishing with their stuff! He’s a straight-up kasusu thief







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - A notorious conman identified as Sam Njonjo has been exposed by renowned whistleblower Nelson Amenya after it emerged that he has been luring ladies online and taking advantage of them.

Njonjo, a close friend of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, displays a fake lavish lifestyle online to lure his victims.

A sneak peek into his social media pages reveals that he takes videos in high-end hotels, a well- calculated move to grab the attention of young ladies chasing fancy lifestyles and hungry for quick money.

Reports indicate that Njonjo lures his female victims to hotels and Airbnbs, where he ‘chews’ them and disappears with their personal belongings, among them phones and money.





Watch videos of the flashy lifestyle he displays online to bait ladies.

SAM NJONJO 1 pic.twitter.com/v6HtYbSRiI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 11, 2025

SAM NJONJO 2 pic.twitter.com/HsbtboH6hU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 11, 2025

SAM NJONJO 3 pic.twitter.com/4Iec0s5G3C — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 11, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST