Man in shock after flaunting his fiancé, only for her past to be unearthed-“ Alikua Anaonyesha Kasusu Online”







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - A man was left in shock and embarrassment after proudly flaunting his fiancée on social media, only for online users to dig up her dark past.

The man had shared romantic photos celebrating his bride-to-be, expressing excitement about their upcoming union.

However, shortly after the post gained traction, curious netizens traced an old X account belonging to the lady, where she was sharing ‘crazy’ content in the past.

The revelation sparked widespread debate, with reactions sharply divided.

While some online users criticized the lady’s past behavior and questioned her morals, others defended her, arguing that people evolve over time and that past mistakes should not determine one’s future or happiness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST