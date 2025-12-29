DRAMA as former CS MITHIKA LINTURI’s side chick gives a house tour and flaunts their kids who attend an international school (VIDEOs)

Monday, December 29, 2025 - Drama erupted on TikTok after a lady publicly confessed to being a side chick of former Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, claiming he funds her lavish lifestyle.
The incident unfolded during a live-streamed argument
between the lady, identified as Shiku, and another lady, said to be her sister.
In the midst of their war of words, Shiku gave her followers
a tour of her house, showcasing her luxurious lifestyle.
She also introduced the children she claims were fathered by
Linturi.
The kids bear his surname and attend an international
school.
Linturi, a well-known figure in political circles, has long
had a reputation for dating younger women.
