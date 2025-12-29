DRAMA as former CS MITHIKA LINTURI’s side chick gives a house tour and flaunts their kids who attend an international school (VIDEOs)





Monday, December 29, 2025 - Drama erupted on TikTok after a lady publicly confessed to being a side chick of former Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, claiming he funds her lavish lifestyle.

The incident unfolded during a live-streamed argument between the lady, identified as Shiku, and another lady, said to be her sister.

In the midst of their war of words, Shiku gave her followers a tour of her house, showcasing her luxurious lifestyle.

She also introduced the children she claims were fathered by Linturi.

The kids bear his surname and attend an international school.

Linturi, a well-known figure in political circles, has long had a reputation for dating younger women.

