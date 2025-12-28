Reality Check Gone Wrong! Man takes to his heels after finally meeting a LADY he had been dating online on a first date (VIDEO)







Sunday, December 28, 2025 - What was supposed to be a romantic first date turned into unexpected drama after a man fled moments after finally meeting a woman he had been chatting with online for weeks.

The two had bonded virtually and exchanged sweet nothings, with the man convinced he had at last found his “perfect match.”

The pair agreed to meet at a public park, but the encounter didn’t unfold as either of them expected.

In a video shared online, the woman is seen calling the man after arriving at the meeting spot.

The man, who was already nearby, is captured checking his phone to confirm whether the woman he had been seeing online was the same person who had turned up in real life.

Moments later, he appears visibly shocked… then quietly turns and walks away, leaving the lady stranded as she desperately makes repeated phone calls trying to reach him, calls he never answered.

Watch the video>>>

