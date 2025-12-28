Kenyan man celebrates being ordained as a priest only for netizens to unearth his old tweets he was salivating over Slay Queen SIAH WANJA’s ássets’







Sunday, December 28, 2025 - A Kenyan man has lit up social media after celebrating his confirmation into priesthood.

Active on x formerly Twitter, he proudly shared photos dressed in priestly robes, marking what he described as a new spiritual journey.





But the internet never forgets.

Netizens quickly unearthed his old posts, where he openly admired popular X personality, Siah Wanja, sparking playful debate about his transformation.





The contrast between his old tweets and his new spiritual path sparked lively debate online.

In response, the newly confirmed priest defended himself, saying those posts reflected his past and insisting he is now a changed man, fully committed to his priestly duties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST