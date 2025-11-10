Where did the KIKUYU boychild go? LADY shocked by the ratio of men to women at Mataha Festival! Says KIKUYU men are not economically empowered







Monday, November 10, 2025 - A lady has caused a stir online after expressing shock over the low turnout of Kikuyu men at the just-concluded Mataha Festival.

In a viral post, the outspoken lady lamented that women dominated the event, wondering aloud where the “Kikuyu boychild” had disappeared to.

She claimed that most Kikuyu men are no longer financially stable enough to afford such outings, forcing them to spend their weekends in dingy bars, drinking cheap liquor.

According to her, attending an event like Mataha Festival requires at least Ksh 15,000, an amount that she believes many Kikuyu men cannot afford.

Check out her trending post below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST