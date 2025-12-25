Details of the will left by EVANS GITHUA, Tech Firm CEO who allegedly jumped to his death from Kilimani apartment emerge - He asked to be cremated within 24 hours







Thursday, December 25, 2025 - The sudden death of Evans Mwaura Githua, CEO of Nairobi-based IT solutions firm, Com Twenty One, has left Kenya’s tech community reeling in pain.

Fresh details from his will reveal that Githua requested his body be cremated within 24 hours of his passing - a wish his family will honor with a private ceremony on Christmas Day, attended only by close relatives and friends.

A requiem mass was held in Nairobi on Christmas Eve, though attendance was limited as many had traveled for the holidays.

Police reports indicate that Githua, 51, took his own life after allegedly jumping from the 14th floor of a Kilimani apartment along Kasuku Road.

Investigators say he checked into the short-stay Airbnb on Tuesday evening, and his body was discovered the following afternoon behind Alba Apartments.

Evidence inside the apartment pointed to self-harm prior to the fall, including wrist injuries, blood traces across the bedsitter, and items in the shower suggesting earlier attempts to end his life.

Security footage and forensic findings supported the conclusion.

The news has shocked the business community, especially as Githua had recently secured major deals that strengthened Com Twenty One’s position as a leading ICT solutions and systems integration company with branches across Kenya.

