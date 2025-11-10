Desperation or Courage? These PHOTOs of bold women proposing marriage to their boyfriend have sparked reactions! (LOOK)







Monday, November 10, 2025 - A new social trend is taking shape where women are going down on one knee to propose marriage to their boyfriends.

Once viewed as a man’s exclusive role, this act is now being embraced by bold, modern women who are rewriting relationship traditions.

Supporters hail it as courage, a celebration of equality and genuine love that defies outdated norms.

However, critics, see it as desperation and a sign of shifting power dynamics where men are now the ones being “won.”

