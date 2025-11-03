“We know where we went wrong in 2022 Election” - Jubilee SG JEREMIAH KIONI opens up and vows to send RUTO home in 2027







Monday, November 03, 2025 - Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Jeremiah Kioni, has declared the party’s readiness to reclaim political ground ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, November 3rd, Kioni admitted past missteps while vowing a strategic revival aimed at unseating President William Ruto.

“We’ve been there 10 years. We know where we went wrong in 2022, and I can tell you, those are not mistakes we are going to repeat,” he said.

Kioni emphasized that Jubilee is now better structured and more prepared, with a presidential candidate already identified, unlike in the previous election cycle.

“Fortunately for us, unlike 2022, we have a candidate and a structure.”

“We now prepare for 2027, properly,” he added.

He also issued a stern warning to political actors, stressing that Kenya’s Gen Z voters will not tolerate electoral manipulation.

Citing recent unrest in Tanzania as a cautionary tale, Kioni urged leaders to respect democratic processes.

“The events in Tanzania over the past week show what can happen when citizens are pushed to their limits,” he noted.

Kioni praised Kenya’s youth for their political awareness and resilience.

“If you are unpopular, make an exit plan.”

“The country must be allowed to function, and the elections must reflect the will of the people,” he said.

Jubilee Party has endorsed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i as their presidential candidate to face President Ruto in 2027 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST