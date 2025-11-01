The Meru ‘Mama Mboga’ whose private videos went viral turns her shame into fame with a fresh look and personal stylist (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 1, 2025 - The Meru “mama mboga” lady who became an overnight sensation after her private videos went viral has stunned Kenyans once again, this time for all the right reasons.

She recently linked up with a personal stylist who gave her a full transformation.

The photos shared online show a completely new woman-polished, radiant and unapologetically glamorous.

The philanthropic stylist reportedly reached out after her story went viral, determined to help her rebuild her confidence and embrace a fresh start.

Social media users have been left in awe, flooding the comments section with praise for her resilience and courage to bounce back stronger instead of hiding in shame.

The Kenyan DAILY POST