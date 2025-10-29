Veteran journalist JEFF KOINANGE breaks his silence after weeks of unexplained absence from Citizen TV amid speculation







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - After weeks of swirling speculation, veteran journalist Jeff Koinange has finally resurfaced, putting to rest growing concerns about his health and absence from television.

The Citizen TV anchor, once a staple of prime-time news, had been noticeably off air, sparking online chatter about his whereabouts.

Fans questioned whether Jeff had quietly exited the station or was facing health challenges.

The silence from both Koinange and Royal Media Services only fueled the rumour mill, with some unverified claims suggesting that he had been placed on leave due to alleged struggles with alcoholism and on-air performance.





But a recent TikTok video shared by his longtime friend and Classic 105 radio host, Maina Kageni, has offered a reassuring update.

In the clip, Jeff is seen smiling and walking alongside Maina, looking relaxed and upbeat.

“Jeff is doing great and will be back on our screens very soon,” Maina captioned the post.

The video quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with messages of support and relief.

