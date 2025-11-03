ODM’s acting Party Leader, OBURU OGINGA, backs Senator SIFUNA on the Party’s position ahead of 2027 elections after RAILA’s death







Monday, November 03, 2025 - Siaya Senator and acting ODM leader, Oburu Oginga, has publicly endorsed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s stance on the party’s future direction.

Speaking in a televised interview on November 2nd, Oburu affirmed that Sifuna’s statements reflect the official position of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as it navigates the post-Raila Odinga era and prepares for the 2027 elections.

“Whatever Sifuna says, he was within his rights to say so because that is the true position of ODM in the matter; he is not isolated.”

“He is doing a good job.”

His remarks come amid growing speculation over ODM’s potential cooperation with President William Ruto’s UDA party, a move that has stirred debate within the opposition ranks.

Oburu’s backing of Sifuna follows the latter’s call for unity and discipline within ODM, urging members to resist infighting and uphold Raila Odinga’s legacy.

During a press briefing on October 27th, Sifuna warned against political fragmentation, saying ODM must remain strong and true to its founding ideals.

“Let us resist the temptations to scatter in despair or to fight over his political inheritance as leaders often do when giants fall,” he said.

Sifuna also assured party members that ODM’s leadership is committed to preserving the movement’s integrity and vision, emphasizing that personal ambitions must not derail the party’s mission.

“We commit here in unison… that we will not be responsible for any break-up in the party or any unnecessary political turbulence that runs counter to Jakom’s dreams,” he declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST