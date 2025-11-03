Former Nairobi Governor MIKE SONKO’s beautiful KAMBA side chick unmasked - They were recently in Dubai (PHOTOs)







Monday, November 3, 2025 - Digital detectives have once again struck, this time unmasking a lady alleged to be former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s secret lover.

According to sources, the flamboyant politician is reportedly entangled in a steamy affair with a young medic identified as Cate Mutheu, believed to hail from Machakos County.

Insiders reveal that just a few weeks ago, Sonko and Mutheu jetted off to Dubai, where they spent quality time together, enjoying the city’s lavish lifestyle away from the public eye.

Despite being married, Sonko has often admitted to having a history of infidelity, once publicly confessing that he had cheated on his wife multiple times, even as he urged men to “respect their wives.”

Below are photos of his alleged side chick.

