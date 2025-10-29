Heartbroken man catches his girlfriend of 7 years, who is a medical intern at Baringo County Referral, cheating on him with a workmate (PHOTO)







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - A heartbroken man has shared his devastating experience after catching his girlfriend of seven years cheating on him with a colleague at Baringo County Referral Hospital, where she is serving as a Medical Officer Intern.

According to the man, it was the first time the couple was doing long distance, as his girlfriend had just been posted to Baringo for her internship.

Despite the distance, he said he trusted her completely and looked forward to visiting her after weeks apart.

However, when he travelled to surprise her, he was met with a nightmare.

He reportedly found her binge drinking, and cohabiting with a male workmate she had only known for two weeks.

The heartbroken man said he was in total shock, describing the scene as one that “completely shattered” him.

The story has since gone viral on X, with many Kenyans sympathizing with him and condemning the woman’s betrayal.

Others, however, urged the man to move on and heal, saying “not every loss is a bad thing.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST