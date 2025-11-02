WEH!! This bold MUMAMA rocking a daring outfit stole the show at a city club with her wild antics (VIDEO)

Sunday, November 02, 2025 - A viral video of a bold middle-aged woman popularly known as mumama having a good time in a city club has sparked mixed reactions online.
Dressed in a daring outfit that left little to the imagination, she moved with bold, carefree energy, unbothered by the stares and attention her look attracted.
While some netizens criticized her revealing attire - arguing it was too much for a woman of her age - others praised her for living unapologetically.
Many hailed her confidence and spirit, calling it a true expression of freedom.
Raha tu pic.twitter.com/P7pOm3L3wK— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 3, 2025
