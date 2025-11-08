“Watu Waokoke Na Waache Ku-fake Jina La Mungu” - Heartbroken MUSYOKA blasts gospel singer wife after cheating scandal! Anagongewa Kama Mayai (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 8, 2025 - Drama has rocked the Kamba gospel scene after an upcoming singer, known by her stage name Mama Africa, was accused of cheating by her husband, Steve Musyoka, just months after their wedding.

Musyoka took to social media to expose his estranged wife’s alleged infidelity, sharing photos of the man reportedly involved and claiming that the man had threatened his life.





In another fiery post, Musyoka slammed his wife for living a double life while pretending to spread the gospel.

He wrote:

“Watu waokoke na waache kufake jina la Mungu. Cheating will never get you far. Just go to your altar, call your bishop, kneel down, repent, uokoke and you will be okay.”





The marriage has since collapsed, and Mama Africa is yet to return home after her husband aired his marital woes publicly.

See photos of Musyoka’s cheating wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST