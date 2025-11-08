MERCY sparks a buzz after getting married to a rich ‘Mubaba’, who is old enough to be her father (Trending PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 8, 2025 - Social media is ablaze after Mercy tied the knot with a wealthy older man, popularly known as a ‘Mubaba’, whose age is enough to be her father.

The lavish ceremony has left Kenyans talking, with photos from the wedding circulating online and sparking heated debates.

In the photos, Mercy appears radiant in her wedding dress, while her husband is seen dressed in a sharp suit, clearly enjoying the spotlight.

Netizens have been quick to react, with some praising the couple for their love and others questioning the massive age gap.

Comments ranged from “True love knows no age!” to “She married for money, not love!”

