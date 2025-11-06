DJ CRÈME dela CRÈME exposed for cheating on his wife with multiple LADIES, including bar attendants - He is also addicted to “Unga”







Thursday, November 6, 2025 - Popular Kenyan DJ and entertainer George Njuguna, better known as DJ Crème Dela Crème, has once again found himself at the center of controversy after fresh allegations surfaced linking him to multiple women behind his wife’s back.

According to sources, the once-celebrated family man has allegedly been engaging in secret escapades with several women, among them bar attendants and young party girls from Nairobi’s buzzing nightlife scene.

Reports indicate that after relocating his wife and children to Kericho, Crème has been spending most of his time in Nairobi, allegedly using club gigs as a cover to meet other women.

Adding to the controversy, insiders claim that the entertainer has developed a dangerous addiction to hard drugs, reportedly unable to perform without sniffing “Unga”, a slang term for cocaine.

This isn’t the first time the award-winning DJ’s private life has come under scrutiny.

A while back, he trended online after a private video involving him and an unidentified woman leaked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST