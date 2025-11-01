Bold Kenyan LADY flaunts her LESBIAN partner on X just to prove a point after a netizen claimed her ‘boyfriend could be tired of her” (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 01, 2025 - Kenyan content creator, Mumbi, has shut down a cheeky online troll in the most unapologetic way.

It all began when Mumbi posted a stunning photo of herself dressed to impress, captioned, “At least I’m leaving the house.”

While many admired the look, one netizen took a jab, commenting, “There is a man somewhere who has snuggled this and is tired of it.”

Mumbi wasn’t about to let the remark slide.

She boldly clapped back revealing that she’s in a happy relationship - with a woman who isn’t tired of her at all.

To silence the troll once and for all, she shared affectionate photos of herself and her partner, radiating joy and confidence.

See the exchange below.

